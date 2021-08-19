Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Kelowna selling two ‘gateway’ properties on Harvey Avenue for $11M

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 6:47 pm
The City of Kelowna is selling two sites that it considers are 'gateway' properties to the city. View image in full screen
The City of Kelowna is selling two sites that it considers are 'gateway' properties to the city. Travis Lowe / Global News

The City of Kelowna has supersized a real estate deal involving two properties on Harvey Avenue.

The combo deal is for the long-empty McDonald’s restaurant site, located at 1746 Water St., plus the former Husky gas station at 380 Harvey Ave.

Both properties are only one block east of the William R. Bennett Bridge, and, because of their positioning, are considered ‘gateway’ properties to the city.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna purchases waterfront property worth $5.3 million for park expansion

According to the city’s manager of strategic land development, Graham Hood, the combined price for the two properties was just north of $11 million.

“I think that there can be some great synergy between the two properties,” Hood told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

By co-listing the two lots, city staff are looking to inspire developer design.

“We are hopeful that the development community will come back to us with some fantastic ideas that really put a stamp on these two properties,” said Hood.

“Some great architecture, some real signature pieces that when you come across that bridge, people that you have really arrived in Kelowna.”

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna embarks on new neighbourhood plan for north end' City of Kelowna embarks on new neighbourhood plan for north end
City of Kelowna embarks on new neighbourhood plan for north end – Jul 19, 2021

“We are really looking forward to them being redeveloped,” added Kelowna mayor Colin Basran. “Something, whether it be mixed-used or office or residential or commercial.”

Trending Stories

He added, “just something that will help enhance the urban centre of our downtown.”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan real estate prices continue to soar' Okanagan real estate prices continue to soar
Okanagan real estate prices continue to soar – Mar 4, 2021

Both pieces of property have sat empty for years.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think most people would agree (the lots) have been sort of eyesores,” Basran admitted.

The controversial McDonald’s site was tied up in a protracted court case with the city when Water Street was realigned.

The restaurant claimed that the realignment caused a substantial loss of business that forced the restaurant to close.

“To finally be able to put it to market is another step forward for a property that has sat vacant way too long,” Basran said.

Click to play video: 'Technicality forces Kelowna city council to defer McKinley Beach decision' Technicality forces Kelowna city council to defer McKinley Beach decision
Technicality forces Kelowna city council to defer McKinley Beach decision – Aug 11, 2021

The city eventually completed the purchase of 1746 Water Street last year for $2 million.

Add to that the $4.15 million for the former Husky gas station site, and the city stands to earn a substantial return on its investment.

Story continues below advertisement

Notably, the city won’t be taking offers on the properties for three months. The city says this should give developers time to submit designs for the two properties.

Site mitigation at the McDonald’s property is expected to continue through 2022, with eventual development to follow.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagReal Estate tagHighway 97 tagCity of Kelowna tagHarvey Avenue tagKelowna real estate tagformer Husky gas station Kelowna tagformer McDonald's site Kelowna tagKelowna gateway properties tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers