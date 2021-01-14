City of Kelowna purchases waterfront property worth $5.3 million for park expansion

Send this page to someone via email

The expansion of Strathcona Park on Abbott Street in Kelowna is on its way as the city has purchased a 0.16-hectare property (0.9 acre) beside the park.

The property was previously owned by Whalley Lightbody, whose family has a long history of philanthropy with Kelowna’s hospital and heritage communities.

“Improving public access to the water along Okanagan Lake continues to be a priority in our land acquisition strategy,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“Being in a key location next to an existing public park, this acquisition presents an ideal opportunity to increase connectivity along Kelowna’s waterfront.”

The property was purchased for $5.3 million and will be funded through the park acquisition development cost charge program.

Lightbody will remain in the home as a tenant of the city and public access will be restricted for his privacy.

“I’m pleased to know that this property will be shared with the entire community in the future,” said Lightbody.

“Kelowna is such an active city with a strong heritage, and I love living here. I’m happy that this property will contribute to that legacy for future generations.”

The Cape Cod-style home on the property was first built in 1939 by Lightbody’s father-in-law, the late Dr. Walter Anderson, according to the city.

