Latest COVID-19 provincial health orders prompt City of Kelowna to adapt

The latest provincial health order mandating masks in most public indoor settings in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 has prompted the City of Kelowna to adapt or suspend a number of services until at least Dec. 7.

Spectators are now banned at sporting or recreation activities, including both city-run sports leagues and local sport organization bookings.

High-intensity fitness programs, including spin and HIIT classes, offered through Kelowna’s activity and program guide are cancelled for the next two weeks. The city said current participants will be notified directly.

Organizers of some smaller events at city facilities such as Parkinson Recreation Centre may also be notified about any impact to their booking, according to a news release.

The city also said it would continue to enforce strict maximum capacities and use its pre-booking system for recreation facilities and programs.

Funerals at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetary will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, including the officiant.

Audiences will not be allowed at upcoming shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre, although they will still be livestreaming.

