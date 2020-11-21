Menu

Canada

Latest COVID-19 provincial health orders prompt City of Kelowna to adapt

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 2:38 pm
The City of Kelowna said a number of its services and programs will be impacted by the latest mask mandate issued by the province. Global News

The latest provincial health order mandating masks in most public indoor settings in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 has prompted the City of Kelowna to adapt or suspend a number of services until at least Dec. 7.

Spectators are now banned at sporting or recreation activities, including both city-run sports leagues and local sport organization bookings.

High-intensity fitness programs, including spin and HIIT classes, offered through Kelowna’s activity and program guide are cancelled for the next two weeks. The city said current participants will be notified directly.

Read more: COVID-19 fines issued after police attend large house party in Vernon

Organizers of some smaller events at city facilities such as Parkinson Recreation Centre may also be notified about any impact to their booking, according to a news release.

The city also said it would continue to enforce strict maximum capacities and use its pre-booking system for recreation facilities and programs.

Read more: B.C. reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and rising hospitalizations

Funerals at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetary will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, including the officiant.

Audiences will not be allowed at upcoming shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre, although they will still be livestreaming.

Click to play video 'Okanagan businesses react to new mask mandate' Okanagan businesses react to new mask mandate
Okanagan businesses react to new mask mandate
