Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home, visits halted

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 12:42 pm
Interior Health said a staff member at Orchard Manor has tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna’s Orchard Manor long-term care home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health said no residents have tested positive for the virus or are experiencing symptoms at this time. However, visits to the home have been halted for now.

Officials said that the outbreak is contained to Orchard Manor, although the facility is connected through a common building to Hawthorn Park, which provides independent and assisted living services.

Read more: COVID-19 detected at 4 more B.C. residential care homes in Fraser Health

Interior Health said it will continue to work with operator Verve Senior Living to monitor the situation.

Additional infection control and preventive measures have been implemented and contact tracing is underway, according to a news release.

It’s the second outbreak at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click to play video 'IHA confirms one case of COVID-19 at senior care facility' IHA confirms one case of COVID-19 at senior care facility
IHA confirms one case of COVID-19 at senior care facility – Apr 24, 2020

Interior Health declared the first outbreak over in May, with only one staff case reported.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, health officials said they are ensuring staff only work at one care home.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in Interior Health.

