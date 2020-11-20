More health services in Kelowna keeping patients closer to home

Send this page to someone via email

When Roberta and Cory Cameron’s parents ended up at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) in early November, the siblings were relieved they, too, had a place to stay.

“It’s very important,” said Cory Cameron. “It’s the biggest thing to be near them.”

The growing number of health services being offered in Kelowna has meant families don’t have to deal with the additional burden of being geographically separated.

In the case of the Cameron family, Cory and Roberta have been able to support their parents because they are only steps away from KGH at the recently constructed JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for loved ones of hospital patients.

Robert, 72, ended up in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. His wife Carol, 68, unexpectedly had a stroke while Robert was being put into the ambulance.

The two have been able to be treated in one hospital thanks to a brand new and specialized lab that provides advanced heart rhythm services.

In fact, the electrophysiology (EP) lab is so new that had Robert arrived any sooner at KGH, he would have had to be flown to Vancouver or Victoria.

“He was admitted on Monday, Nov. 2 and that’s the day they started operating the clinic,” his son Cory told Global News.

The new EP lab allows doctors to examine the heart’s electrical system and treat complications from abnormal heart rhythms locally instead of patients having to travel hundreds of kilometres.

“By and large, people have to travel very little anymore for services,” said Doug Rankmore, KGH Foundation chief executive officer. “Most things are available at Kelowna General.”

While stroke patients like Carol have been accessing services at KGH for a long time, even that program is being further developed right now with a comprehensive stroke network across the Interior.

“The object of that is that people get virtually the same level of care no matter where they live,” Rankmore said. “So if you live in a smaller community and something happens to you, you’re able to have a very quick consult with the highest-level medical experts in stroke and then have some determination of what your best level of care is, where you are and for the condition you’re in.”

Rankmore credited the generosity of community members, who step forward and donate during the KGH Foundation’s fundraising campaigns, for many of the new and enhanced programs and services.

“I think people in this community should be very proud of their hospital,” Rankmore said. “Kelowna General is no longer little old Kelowna General… it’s a world-class teaching medical hospital.”

Roberta and Cory Cameron agreed and after their family’s experience, they plan to raise awareness about the importance of supporting health-care initiatives because government dollars only go so far.

“Advertising it to people that this is a service that’s here,” said Cory. “We would love you to donate a little bit of money if you can to help other people, but it might be you someday that might be using it.”

