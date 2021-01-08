City of Kelowna to reopen outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park

Send this page to someone via email

Weeks after being officially closed, Kelowna’s popular downtown skating rink is being reopened.

On Friday, the City of Kelowna announced that the outdoor rink at Stuart Park will be open to the public on Monday, Jan. 11, albeit with enhanced safety measures and a pre-booking system in place.

The city says the pre-booking system will allow for a 60-minute window of skating. The system can be accessed here.

“In consultation with public health officials around outdoor public skating at Stuart Park, we have the go-ahead to operate at a restricted level until further notice, which means skaters will need to pre-book their skating time before heading down to the rink,” said Doug Nicholas, the city’s sport and event services manager.

The city said the rink typically opens on Dec. 1, but was delayed this winter because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Residents who plan on using the rink will have to bring their own gear — along with hand sanitizer and masks — as skate and equipment rentals will not be available at this time.

The rink will open on Monday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., weather permitting. Following that, operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other measures in place include:

No drop-ins allowed

The rink will be staffed to ensure only pre-booked appointments

A maximum capacity of 40 skaters at any time

Fencing will be set up around the rink, with designated entrance and exit points.

“Providing safe, active opportunities is important right now and we’re pleased to be able to open the rink, even within this restricted capacity,” said Nicholas.

“Though it is an outdoor venue and not mandated by the current provincial order, we still recommend wearing a mask or face covering as an added level of safety. It’s important to remember when heading down to the rink to respect other skaters and maintain plenty of space both on and off the rink.”