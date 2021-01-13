Menu

Canada

Windstorm prompts water quality advisory for West Kelowna water system

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 11:21 pm
Global News files

Wednesday’s windstorm has prompted a water quality advisory for residents and businesses on the Pritchard-Sunnyside water system.

The wind stirred up Okanagan Lake enough to cause turbidity issues near the system’s water intake.

Read more: ‘It was fast and it was pretty furious’: Thousands without power as storm pummels Okanagan

A map is available at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality for anyone who is unsure which water system they are on.

Children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems should use water that has been brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or a safe alternative.

Read more: Sickle Point tax divides Kaleden, B.C., community

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is open to provide a safe, free source of water.

Three high rises approved for Kelowna's Leon Avenue
Three high rises approved for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue
Okanagan West Kelowna okanagan lake Boil Water water quality advisory water treatment Pritchard-Sunnyside
