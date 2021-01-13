Windstorm prompts water quality advisory for West Kelowna water system

Wednesday’s windstorm has prompted a water quality advisory for residents and businesses on the Pritchard-Sunnyside water system.
The wind stirred up Okanagan Lake enough to cause turbidity issues near the system’s water intake.
A map is available at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality for anyone who is unsure which water system they are on.
Children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems should use water that has been brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or a safe alternative.
The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is open to provide a safe, free source of water.
