Motorcyclist dead, Brampton man charged after fatal crash involving SUV

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A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead and a Brampton man has been charged after a collision early Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Yellow Brick Road at about 3:47 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

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Police say the motorcycle and a white SUV collided at the intersection.Officers performed life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, but the 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man later returned to the scene while officers were investigating, said Peel Regional Police media relations officer Lori McCann.

He was arrested and charged with impaired driving. Investigators say additional charges could be laid as the investigation continues.

Bovaird Drive was closed in both directions between Main Street and Yellow Brick Road for several hours while police investigated.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.