Canada

Windy weather pummels Okanagan, leaves thousands without power

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 11:41 am
Courtesy: Google Maps | BC Hydro.

Strong winds have left more than 100,000 British Columbians without power Wednesday morning, and Vernon is one of the hardest-hit areas, according to BC Hydro.

The company said a windstorm sweeping across the province caused trees and branches to break, causing extensive damage to its electrical system.

Lake Country and Fernie were also hit hard by the storm, BC Hydro said.

Read more: Highway crash claims life of B.C. mom to six boys; online fundraiser set up for family

According to the company’s website, by 8 a.m. Monday morning, power had been restored to approximately 40,000 people in the Okanagan/Kootenay and Thompson/Shuswap regions.

However, nearly 30,000 people in those regions were still without electricity.

“More outages are expected as a result of the wind,” BC Hydro said in a notice on its website.

“All available resources will continue to work throughout the day to safely restore power.”

Read more: Fundraiser aims to hire P.I. to investigate Caitlin Potts’ disappearance

The company said it’s receiving reports of downed power lines and reminded people to stay at least 10 metres back and call 911 immediately.

Click to play video 'Global Okanagan News at 5: January 12 Top Stories' Global Okanagan News at 5: January 12 Top Stories
Global Okanagan News at 5: January 12 Top Stories
