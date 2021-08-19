SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

White Rock Lake wildfire: 5 more properties damaged, say officials

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 2:32 pm
Smoke rises from the White Rock Lake wildfire on Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the White Rock Lake wildfire on Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021. Global News

Five more properties were damaged by the White Rock Lake wildfire, officials announced Thursday morning.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) said further assessments of properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas revealed the extra damage.

It’s believed that approximately 75 properties within the Central Okanagan regional district have sustained significant damage from the out-of-control wildfire that’s currently estimated at 81,139 hectares.

Read more: ‘There could have been more done’ — Debate over BC wildfire response heats up after document leaked

CORE said crews are continuing to patrol areas and action spot fires, noting that cooler temperatures have provided some reprieve, though conditions remain extremely dry.

“Yesterday was a day of healing, as a number of support agencies were escorted by North Westside Fire Rescue into the area,” said fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pets were rescued, areas of damage were mapped and we were able to welcome residents back to areas that were taken off evacuation order and put on alert.”

According to CORE, 1,463 properties within the Central Okanagan regional district are on evacuation order, and another five are on evacuation alert.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna residents return home grateful to Mount Law firefighters for saving their homes' West Kelowna residents return home grateful to Mount Law firefighters for saving their homes
West Kelowna residents return home grateful to Mount Law firefighters for saving their homes

CORE said its emergency operations centre has been working to contact all property owners whose properties were damaged by the fire.

“Staff have been in touch with most property owners and will continue to notify impacted residents directly,” said CORE.

“North Westside Fire Rescue has been busy putting out many spot fires, including a dock fire to save a boat on its lift and multiple trees and stumps,” said Van Bruksvoort.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is all work being done so we can allow residents back once the area is safe.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Travelers losing thousands to wildfires because of strict refund policies' Consumer Matters: Travelers losing thousands to wildfires because of strict refund policies
Consumer Matters: Travelers losing thousands to wildfires because of strict refund policies
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagOKANAGAN WILDFIRES tagWhite Rock Lake Wildfire tagRDCO tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagregional district central okanagan tagCentral Okanagan Emergency Operations tagCore tagEwing's Landing tagfire damaged properties tagKilliney tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers