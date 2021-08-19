White Rock Lake wildfire: 5 more properties damaged, say officials

Send this page to someone via email

Five more properties were damaged by the White Rock Lake wildfire, officials announced Thursday morning.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) said further assessments of properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas revealed the extra damage.

It’s believed that approximately 75 properties within the Central Okanagan regional district have sustained significant damage from the out-of-control wildfire that’s currently estimated at 81,139 hectares.

CORE said crews are continuing to patrol areas and action spot fires, noting that cooler temperatures have provided some reprieve, though conditions remain extremely dry.

“Yesterday was a day of healing, as a number of support agencies were escorted by North Westside Fire Rescue into the area,” said fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

“Pets were rescued, areas of damage were mapped and we were able to welcome residents back to areas that were taken off evacuation order and put on alert.”

According to CORE, 1,463 properties within the Central Okanagan regional district are on evacuation order, and another five are on evacuation alert.

CORE said its emergency operations centre has been working to contact all property owners whose properties were damaged by the fire.

“Staff have been in touch with most property owners and will continue to notify impacted residents directly,” said CORE.

“North Westside Fire Rescue has been busy putting out many spot fires, including a dock fire to save a boat on its lift and multiple trees and stumps,” said Van Bruksvoort.

“This is all work being done so we can allow residents back once the area is safe.”

