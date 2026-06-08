Possible glacial lake outburst prompts evacuation alert northeast of Pemberton

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There are growing concerns about a possible glacial lake outburst, which has prompted an evacuation alert to be issued for residents in a community northeast of Pemberton.

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District issued the alert for 24 properties in the Poole Creek – Gates Lake area, due to the risk of overland and debris flooding coming from the glacial lake.

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They say that data collected from the Place Glacier hazard monitoring system indicated that the lake has reached about the same volume seen before an outburst last year, with an estimated depth of about 24 metres.

Officials say everyone in the area should be ready to leave on short notice and said that now is the time to prepare for an evacuation.