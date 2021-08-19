COVID-19: 8 new cases in Nova Scotia, active total back above 30

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new recovery.

Six of the cases are in the province’s central health zone. Five are related to travel and one is under investigation.

One new case in the northern zone is related to travel, while one new case in the eastern zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,272 tests on Wednesday.

There are now 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, which includes one person in hospital in an intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, 1,418,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 668,653 second doses.

Nearly 78 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 68.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.