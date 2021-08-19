Menu

Health

COVID-19: 8 new cases in Nova Scotia, active total back above 30

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Nearly 95,000 COVID-19 cases reported among health-care workers in Canada' Nearly 95,000 COVID-19 cases reported among health-care workers in Canada
Numbers released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information reveal nearly 95,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Canadian health-care workers since the start of the pandemic. Kim Smith has a closer look at Alberta's numbers.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new recovery.

Six of the cases are in the province’s central health zone. Five are related to travel and one is under investigation.

One new case in the northern zone is related to travel, while one new case in the eastern zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Read more: Man with diabetes dies in N.S. emergency room lobby while waiting for care

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,272 tests on Wednesday.

There are now 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, which includes one person in hospital in an intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, 1,418,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 668,653 second doses.

Nearly 78 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 68.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

