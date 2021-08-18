SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports one new death, 553 new cases

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 6:14 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at active COVID-19 cases in B.C.' A closer look at active COVID-19 cases in B.C.
With B.C. registering nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases over three days, Global's Keith Baldrey takes a closer look at what the number of active cases means.

British Columbia’s fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of slowing Wednesday, as the province reported another 553 new cases and one additional death.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases up to 531 — the highest it’s been since May 15.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Most COVID-19 cases still in Interior Health as B.C. records another 501

Active cases continued to mount, reaching a three-month high of 5,580.

Of the new cases 152 were in the Fraser Health region, 97 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 230 were in the Interior Health region, 36 were in the Northern Health region and 38 were in the Island Health region.

Trending Stories

Hospitalizations, which have been slowly creeping up since late July, dropped by four overnight to 107, while the number of ICU patients climbed by two to 53 — the highest it has been since early June.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 3.83 million British Columbians — 82.8 per cent of eligible people and 74.4 per cent of B.C.’s population — has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.41 million people — 73.8 per cent of those eligible and 66.1 per cent of the population — has been fully immunized.

B.C. has reported 157,567 total cases since the start of the pandemic, while 1,781 people in total have died.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory for all federal workers' COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory for all federal workers
COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory for all federal workers
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagCOVID-BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers