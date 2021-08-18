COVID-19: B.C. reports one new death, 553 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of slowing Wednesday, as the province reported another 553 new cases and one additional death.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases up to 531 — the highest it’s been since May 15.

Active cases continued to mount, reaching a three-month high of 5,580.

Of the new cases 152 were in the Fraser Health region, 97 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 230 were in the Interior Health region, 36 were in the Northern Health region and 38 were in the Island Health region.

Hospitalizations, which have been slowly creeping up since late July, dropped by four overnight to 107, while the number of ICU patients climbed by two to 53 — the highest it has been since early June.

More than 3.83 million British Columbians — 82.8 per cent of eligible people and 74.4 per cent of B.C.’s population — has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.41 million people — 73.8 per cent of those eligible and 66.1 per cent of the population — has been fully immunized.

B.C. has reported 157,567 total cases since the start of the pandemic, while 1,781 people in total have died.

