Most COVID-19 cases still in Interior Health as B.C. records another 501

B.C.’s Interior Health region continues to record the most COVID-19 cases in the province.

On Tuesday, B.C. recorded another 501 cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 157,014 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 205 were in Interior Health, 139 in Fraser Health, 92 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 35 in Northern Health, 28 in Island Health and there were two new cases involving people who reside outside of Canada.

Sadly, one more person in the Island Health region has died, bringing the provincial total to 1,781.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, 82.7 per cent (3,833,978) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.5 per cent (3,406,546) received their second dose. This includes everyone 12 years old and older.

In addition, 83.5 per cent (3,612,654) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 74.9 per cent (3,238,165) received their second dose. This includes everyone over the age of 18.

There are 5,296 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 149,847 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 111 individuals are in hospital and 51 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.