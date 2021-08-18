Health-care workers’ unions raise concerns about Quebec’s mandatory vaccination plan

Send this page to someone via email

Health-care workers are reacting to Quebec’s announcement that COVID-19 vaccination is set to become mandatory for all medical staff who come into contact with patients.

While medical workers agree that as many of them as possible should get the shot, they do have concerns about the government’s approach.

Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Gilbert Boucher is among the 90 per cent of Quebec health care workers who have been vaccinated.

“I mean, I got exposed to COVID last night,” said the ER physician at the Montreal Heart Institute. “Doctors, we’re close to 96 per cent who have been vaccinated. All the emergency world and the ICU world, most people are all vaccinated because we’ve seen it every day. We see the lethal effects.”

Boucher, also the president of the Quebec Emergency Medicine Specialists’ Association, says he has tried to convince the reluctant 10 per cent of health workers who have not been vaccinated, whenever he encounters them.

“You can reinforce the scientific basis of it, the benefit of it over the last few months. I mean, if we were at this phase without the vaccine, it would just be a complete disaster,” he explained.

Though explaining the scientific benefits doesn’t always work, Boucher has concerns about the government’s choice to make vaccination mandatory for health-care workers.

“If you’re forced to do something, it’s the reflex to say, ‘no, I’m not going to get it done,'” he told Global News.

Premier François Legault announced Tuesday that all medical personnel coming into contact with patients will need to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He threatened to suspend people without pay if they don’t comply.

“If there’s anyone who should understand very well the importance of being double vaccinated, it’s health employees,” Legault said on Wednesday.

Some of the province’s biggest unions have questions, however.

“Is it the right way?” wonders Eric Gingras, president of the CSQ union, which represents over 3,000 nurses. He points to the glaring shortage of health care workers, and worries mandatory vaccination could push people away.

“Every percentage that will leave the health-care system is a big problem,” said Gingras.

CSN health-care union leader Jeff Begley has questions too.

“If there’s people that have that, medically speaking, the vaccine is not something that they should do, are they going to be exempt?” Begley asked.

Meanwhile, patients rights advocates are fully on board with the mandatory vaccination plan.

“Our organization supports compulsory vaccination for all the employees of the health network in Quebec,” said Pierre Blain, executive director of the Health Care Users of Quebec. “I think it is a question of solidarity for everybody.”

Boucher, the ER doctor, agrees that the government’s strategy will only benefit patients.

“It’s really good for the patients,” he said. He thinks there’s a strong chance other public workers like police officers and teachers will soon be subjected to the same requirement.

Dr. Jorg Fritz, an associate professor in McGill University’s Microbiology and Immunology Department, thinks the government should have implemented mandatory vaccines for health-care workers even sooner.

“It’s the right decision and has been long overdue, in my point of view,” said Fritz. He believes the measure will help protect the vulnerable elderly both in seniors’ homes and hospitals.

Legault announced there will be a parliamentary commission at the national assembly starting next week to discuss the idea of mandatory vaccinations. The unions are looking forward to having their concerns brought up.