Want to help those in Haiti? The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations from Canadians

The Canadian Red Cross says Canadians wanting to support earthquake victims in Haiti should send monetary donations through the Red Cross and not ship items directly to the Caribbean Country.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is still too soon to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that reduced homes and schools rubble in southern Haiti but the need for relief is immense.

“There are a lot of remote, really rural communities that are not easily accessible at the best of times let alone when an earthquake has struck,” said Bill Lawlor, who is the Red Cross’ Atlantic government and strategic relations director, based in Saint John, N.B.

Red Cross workers were already in Haiti helping the country rebuild following the 2010 earthquake, said Lawlor.

The Haitian Red Cross has requested the Canadian Red Cross provide a “Rapid Response Manager” to help with the relief efforts, as well as help provide resources such as food, hygiene kits, shelter kits and PPE.

“The numbers are evolving in terms of the number of injuries and fatalities,” Lawlor said.

Moncton teacher Ken Biddington has close ties to Haiti and says people have been messaging him asking how they can help, but there are few organizations that are as tried and trusted as the Red Cross.

Lawlor says people should be wary of sending funds to unrecognized charities, especially in a country now experiencing political unrest.

“Unfortunately, every time there is fundraising or a large event and multiple fundraisers happening, sometimes it brings the best and, unfortunately, sometimes it brings out the worst in people as well,” said Lawlor.

Lawlor said an option to make sure supports reach those who need it the most is to donate funds through the Red Cross, which works directly with the Haitian Red Cross on the ground.

“We don’t provide these financial contributions to the Haitian government, we provide them to the Haitian Red Cross,” he said.

People should stick to making monetary donations and avoid sending packages south as was done following the 2010 disaster, said Lawlor.

“In that situation, it created a logistical nightmare, a secondary layer of a disaster because the airport was already congested.”