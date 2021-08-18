Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for anyone on campus

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont., is the latest post-secondary institution to issue a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its staff and students.

The college said Monday that it will be requiring anyone on campus, even guests, to be vaccinated beginning Aug. 31.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had two main priorities at Lambton College, to protect the health and safety of our College and surrounding community, and provide students with the richest possible college experience,” president Rob Kardas said in a statement.

“This vaccine mandate allows us to continue to do both to the best of our ability.”

The college says it will require those accessing its campus to have had at least one dose by Aug. 31 and to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 11.

To make it easier to get vaccinated, the college will host on-campus clinics in September, in collaboration with Lambton Public Health.

Additionally, Lambton College says it “respects that some individuals cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons or other protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code” and that exemptions will be allowed. A documentation process for those exemptions is in the works, the college adds.

More and more post-secondary institutions in the province have begun unveiling vaccine mandates over the past week.

On Aug. 10, the University of Ottawa announced it would be requiring all students, staff and faculty members on campus to be fully vaccinated.

Western University announced on Aug. 11 that it and its affiliated colleges would be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination on campus. That same day, the University of Toronto announced it will require anyone on campus this fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face additional public health measures.

Queen’s University in Kingston, the University of Waterloo, Toronto’s Ryerson University, the University of Windsor, Waterloo-based Wilfrid Laurier University, Carleton University in Ottawa, the University of Guelph, Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, Ont., and Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., have also issued immunization mandates.

–With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang, Craig Lord and Ryan Rocca as well as The Canadian Press’s Adina Bresge.