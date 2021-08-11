Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Western University requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination on campus

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 11, 2021 7:55 pm
Western has already required that students in residence be vaccinated. View image in full screen
Western has already required that students in residence be vaccinated. Andrew Graham / Global News

Western University and affiliated colleges Brescia, Huron and King’s are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff and faculty on campus.

The university in London, Ont., says it made the move after “careful consultation with public health partners and faculty experts in medicine, law and ethics.”

Those without proof of vaccination must be tested twice a week in order to be on campus.

Western has already required that students in residence be vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: Vaccination required for Western University students in residence

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority, and it’s a shared effort,” said Sarah Prichard, the acting provost and vice-president.

Story continues below advertisement

Western says it’s taking a further step for higher-risk activities by requiring vaccination for students on work and clinical placements, in music programs, as well as for varsity student-athletes, coaches and team staff.

Exemptions will be provided under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Read more: COVID-19: MLHU would support mandatory vaccination at Western University

The new policy comes as other Canadian post-secondary institutions announced similar steps. Last week, the Council of Ontario Universities and Colleges called on the province to mandate vaccination of post-secondary students, faculty and staff.

Click to play video: 'Ontario post-secondary education poised to resume in-person learning this fall' Ontario post-secondary education poised to resume in-person learning this fall
Ontario post-secondary education poised to resume in-person learning this fall – Jul 19, 2021

“To support a safe return to campus this fall, the Middlesex-London Health Unit strongly supports all efforts to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination,” said Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health at the MLHU, in a letter to Western president Alan Shepard.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This includes policies that require all members of a post-secondary community who present to campus to be either fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or participate in a serial and frequent rapid COVID-19 testing program,” he continued.

Read more: COVID-19: Faculty union seeks vaccine mandate at Western University

With exceptions in regard to human rights, Mackie said the MLHU is also “strongly supportive” of mandatory vaccination for those in higher-risk environments on campus such as those listed above.

According to a survey conducted earlier this month, Western found nearly 90 per cent of respondents are fully vaccinated, and more than half of those remaining plan to get their COVID-19 vaccines by September.

The survey was sent to more than 62,000 members with a response rate of nearly 50 per cent.

Western says its vaccination and testing centre remains open to all university community members.

Read more: COVID-19: University of Ottawa mandates vaccines for everyone on campus

Meanwhile, the University of Ottawa has also required all students, staff and faculty members on campus to be fully vaccinated.

The post-secondary institution announced Tuesday that anyone planning to be on campus this fall must have at least an initial dose of the vaccine by Sept. 7 and a second dose by Oct. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News’ Craig Lord

Click to play video: 'Students, faculty voice concerns over UCalgary return-to-campus plan' Students, faculty voice concerns over UCalgary return-to-campus plan
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagVaccine tagVaccination tagUniversity tagWestern University tagWestern tagCampus tagUWO tagMandatory Vaccination tagWestern University COVID-19 vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers