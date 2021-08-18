5-year-old boy randomly attacked in Victoria

A five-year-old boy is recovering from injuries to his face after he was attacked by a stranger in downtown Victoria on Monday morning.
The attack happened on his fifth birthday.
A woman and her three children were walking in the 1700-block of Government Street around 11:20 a.m. when an unknown woman came up and struck the boy, police said.
His mother quickly grabbed her children and fled before calling the police.
The suspect has not been found, police said.
Read more: Victoria, B.C. police nabbed so many impaired drivers at roadblock they ran out of tow trucks
She is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brownish-blond hair.
She is about 5’6 tall with a slim build, and was wearing light-coloured blue jeans and carrying a brown leather bag.
“The suspect was also reported to be agitated at the time of the incident. She was yelling in the street and was suspected to be intoxicated by drugs,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To report something anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments