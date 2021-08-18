Menu

Crime

5-year-old boy randomly attacked in Victoria

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 1:10 pm
Victoria police say a woman approached the five-year-old boy and randomly struck him.
Victoria police say a woman approached the five-year-old boy and randomly struck him. Victoria police

A five-year-old boy is recovering from injuries to his face after he was attacked by a stranger in downtown Victoria on Monday morning.

The attack happened on his fifth birthday.

A woman and her three children were walking in the 1700-block of Government Street around 11:20 a.m. when an unknown woman came up and struck the boy, police said.

His mother quickly grabbed her children and fled before calling the police.

The suspect has not been found, police said.

Click to play video: 'City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020' City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020
City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020 – Jul 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

She is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brownish-blond hair.

She is about 5’6 tall with a slim build, and was wearing light-coloured blue jeans and carrying a brown leather bag.

“The suspect was also reported to be agitated at the time of the incident. She was yelling in the street and was suspected to be intoxicated by drugs,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To report something anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

