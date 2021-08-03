Victoria B.C. police nabbed so many impaired drivers at roadblock they ran out of tow trucks

Police in Victoria B.C. nabbed 24 impaired drivers at roadblocks over the long weekend.
On Saturday, July 31 officers had to close the roadblock an hour early due to the administrative work required to document the amount of impaired drivers, in addition to the fact that, after the high number of vehicles seized, no more tow trucks were available.
On Friday, July 30, roadblocks at two separate locations in Victoria and Esquimalt resulted in nine impaired drivers being taken off the road in a seven-hour time period. In addition, officers issued 19 violation tickets for various offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.
On Saturday, officers took 15 impaired drivers off the road in a six-hour time period. In addition, officers issued 23 violation tickets for a variety of Motor Vehicle Act offences.
Each impaired driver’s vehicle was seized and towed for a period of time in relation to the severity of their driving prohibition.
This includes 11 for a three-day seizure and six for a 90-day fail.
Victoria police said each year in B.C. 67 people die in crashes involving impaired driving. Almost half of those deaths happen during the summer months.
