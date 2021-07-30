Victoria police urge patience as non-emergency callers face over 50-hour waits

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police want to assure everyone in their community that they will respond to all calls they receive but say they are dealing with a large volume at the moment.

Police said Friday afternoon there are about 60 calls in their non-emergency queue, with some waiting more than 50 and 60 hours for an officer to respond.

Const. Cameron MacIntyre with the Victoria Police Department said it is not an uncommon occurrence for that amount of calls to be on hold but with the heat wave and two separate protests going on, some calls are taking longer.

“We see that as a customer service issue and it’s something that we want the public to know when they are wondering why the police haven’t shown up for that fraud or theft, or what we would consider a lower-priority call, as we are spending the bulk of our time responding to Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls,” MacIntyre said.

There are nearly 60 calls waiting in our queue for an available officer. Many calls holding for over 50 hrs. We are also at 2 separate protests to ensure safety. We are working hard in the heat to respond to everyone & will be there as soon as we are able. #YYJ #YYJQueue pic.twitter.com/H7LtbKcADI — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 30, 2021

In 2019, the Victoria Police Department had the highest caseload per officer of any municipal police department in B.C., he added.

The numbers for 2020 have not yet been released but he expects them to be similar to the previous year.

“That can be a challenge when we’re trying to provide the best customer service possible and we’re responding to our community members several days after they have reported a crime,” MacIntyre added.

These calls in the queue do not affect 911 calls in any way, MacIntyre clarified but added if it is a situation that can wait, they ask people to call the non-emergency line.

