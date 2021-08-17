SaskTel Centre, STC to host concert celebrating National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel Centre and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) are collaborating to bring the stadium’s first concert since having to close its door because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert, Every Child Matters, will celebrate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and will feature Canadian country music artists George Canyon, Charlie and Gord Bamford.

“The reason why we’re doing this is we want to bring people together. We want to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together to work collectively,” STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said.

“We really want to emphasize unity, collaboration and community.”

Scheduled for Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., proceeds from the concert will go towards support programs for people impacted by residential schools.

SaskTel will be donating the space free of rent.

“We don’t want any money. It’s about doing what’s best for the community and bringing some education and some awareness that will really help promote unity in our community,” said Scott Ford, SaskTel Centre executive director.

“It’s helping people deal with their trauma … it’s going to make a difference.”

The concert will also feature Indigenous performers and speakers. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Wednesday and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

