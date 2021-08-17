COVID-19: Manitoba reports 24 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting 24 new cases of the COVID-19 virus as per the updated daily dashboard.

Bringing the number of total cases in the province to 58,071, out of the total cases, 565 of them are active.

In terms of hospitalization, there are currently 14 active hospitalizations with three of those patients in the ICU.

The total number of hospitalizations is 67 with 13 ICU patients.

The amount of Manitobans that have had the virus and have recovered is 56,318 and the amount of deaths in the province is 1,188.

The total amount of tests that have been done in the province is 899,058 with 1,183 tests being done daily.

The current test positivity rate is 1.8 per cent.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

