Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Manitoba reports 24 new cases

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 2:21 pm
Manitoba is reporting 24 new cases of the COVID-19 virus as per the updated daily dashboard. View image in full screen
Manitoba is reporting 24 new cases of the COVID-19 virus as per the updated daily dashboard. (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Manitoba is reporting 24 new cases of the COVID-19 virus as per the updated daily dashboard.

Bringing the number of total cases in the province to 58,071, out of the total cases, 565 of them are active.

In terms of hospitalization, there are currently 14 active hospitalizations with three of those patients in the ICU.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba approves vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12 this year

The total number of hospitalizations is 67 with 13 ICU patients.

The amount of Manitobans that have had the virus and have recovered is 56,318 and the amount of deaths in the province is 1,188.

The total amount of tests that have been done in the province is 899,058 with 1,183 tests being done daily.

Story continues below advertisement

The current test positivity rate is 1.8 per cent.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Trending Stories

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions, August 12' Answering your COVID-19 questions, August 12
Answering your COVID-19 questions, August 12
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagManitoba tag1.8 per cent test positivty rate tag24 new cases of the virus identified tagCOVID-19 daily numbers for Manitoba tagDaily numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers