Canada

Canada has ‘no plans’ to recognize Taliban as Afghanistan government, Trudeau says

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'The Taliban return to power in Afghanistan' The Taliban return to power in Afghanistan
WATCH: The Taliban return to power in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear on Tuesday that Canada has “no plans” to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s official government leadership following a week-long blitz by the terrorist organization that has left many in Afghan cities fearing for their lives.

“Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. When they were in government 20 years ago, Canada did not recognize them,” said the Liberal leader, who is currently campaigning for re-election.

“(The Taliban) have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force… They are a recognized terrorist organization under Canadian law.”

Read more: Concerns mount for Afghans who helped Canada as Taliban tighten grip on Kabul

Previously, he said Canada “firmly condemns” the violence unfolding and is working with allies, including the U.K. and U.S., on planning for what comes next.

Trudeau said he has not ruled out using military resources to evacuate Afghans as turmoil in the country continues to surge.

“It’s really clear that the Taliban is a terrorist organization and it’s an organization we should not recognize,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said a separate press conference shortly after.

“It’s clearly a terrorist organization and puts people lives at risk.”

More to come. 

–With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
