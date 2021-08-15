Concerns mount for Afghans who helped Canada in 2001 as Taliban tighten grip on Kabul

Send this page to someone via email

As Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau emerged from Rideau Hall to announce an early election, journalists were flooded with messages and photos from interpreters in Afghanistan and their families who had previously helped Canada fight against the Taliban in 2001 saying they feared for their lives.

Many were told to travel to Kabul, where the Canadian embassy is located, only to find it had been shut down when they arrived.

Canada temporarily suspended its diplomatic operations in Kabul amid safety concerns on Sunday as Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital in what is expected to be the final push to overtake the government.

While Canadian embassy staff are on their way back home, many Afghans fear they will be left behind amid reports of revenge killings and other brutal tactics in areas of the country the Taliban have seized in recent days.

Read more: Canada temporarily suspends diplomatic operations in Kabul amid Taliban push

These photos are being sent from former interpreters to Canadian veterans and volunteer groups trying to evacuate them. pic.twitter.com/NQqkU5Ryv1 — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) August 15, 2021

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trudeau said Canada is “constantly monitoring the rapidly evolving situation” to get the latest developments on the ground in Afghanistan and was quick to reiterate the federal government’s commitment to resettle 20,000 Afghans who supported Canadian troops as interpreters, cultural advisers or support staff.

“We are heartbroken at the situation the Afghan people find themselves in today,” he said.

“Our ongoing work to bring Afghans to safety in Canada under [the new Special Immigration Measures program] remains a top priority, and we will continue to work in close collaboration with partners and allies on this commitment.”

But when asked to clarify what the federal government would do to bring Afghans home, Trudeau said Canada was in “close contact” with its allies and with the U.S., which increased its troop presence on the ground in order to secure the airport in Afghanistan’s Green Zone.

“We will continue to work to get as many Afghan interpreters and their families out as quickly as possible, as long as the security situation holds,” he said.

“And we will continue to work over the coming months to resettle refugees who will flee Afghanistan, who will look to come to start new lives in Canada.”

2:15 Trudeau says Canada ‘heartbroken’ over situation in Afghanistan; pledges further support for interpreters Trudeau says Canada ‘heartbroken’ over situation in Afghanistan; pledges further support for interpreters

The Liberal leader was slammed by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for the country’s lack of action and vowed to keep the turmoil facing Canadian allies in Afghanistan at the forefront of the election campaign.

“I wouldn’t have called an election,” he said.

“I would be deploying all resources possible to get those that are at risk out of Afghanistan, provide them with help to evacuate not only the people directly impacted, but their families as well.”

Global News reached out to the Conservative Party for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Meanwhile, two senior Afghan Interior Ministry officials told the Associated Press that President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country to Tajikistan.

In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces.

More to come.

— with files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Saba Aziz