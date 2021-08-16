SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
News

Some Kingston area residents talk issues as federal election campaign gets underway

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 10:06 pm
COVID-19 issue number one this election for eastern Ontario voters
WATCH: Political expert says voters will want direct answers from politicians.

Canada’s 44th federal election is underway and election signs are beginning to dot the local landscape.

As political campaigning ramps up, there are no shortage of issues that Southeastern Ontario voters want to see addressed, many of which are tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News took to the streets of Kingston for reaction.

Read more: Canada’s 2021 federal election is officially a go. Here’s how it will work

Scott Bradshaw says he worries about the federal debt.

“Particularly right now because of COVID and all of the handouts and subsidies to keep things going, I’m a little worried the economy’s going to suffer, the dollar’s going to suffer,” Bradshaw said.

Decision 2021: Where the parties stand on campaign trail
Decision 2021: Where the parties stand on campaign trail

Cono Rubino is also talking about COVID-19.

“First and foremost, passports, so if people are vaccinated, yeah we have proof that we’ve been vaccinated,” Rubino said.

Comments like that are no surprise to Tim Abray, a PHD student at Queen’s University who studies voter behaviour.

“People’s lives are at stake. There are two things you don’t mess with in politics — you don’t mess with people’s jobs and you don’t mess with people’s kids,” Abray said.

Read more: Trudeau arrives to meet with governor general ahead of expected election call

And arguably the pandemic has done both of those. Abray expects a safe return to school from primary to post secondary will also play a role in the election. Mandatory vaccinations also weigh in on voters’ minds as well — or at least Rubino thinks so.

“I would like to see people that are working for federal or provincial government, if you want these kinds of jobs, be mandated to be vaccinated,” Rubino said.

As for Abray, he says with this election in particular, voters are looking to candidates for answers.

“I’m not sure that they’re going to put up with quite so much waffling from politicians and political candidates as they might have in the past. They’re going to be looking for some very direct answers about some very real and present concerns that they have.”

Canadians go to the polls on Sept. 20.

Poll worker safety concerns rise due to lack of mandatory vaccinations
Poll worker safety concerns rise due to lack of mandatory vaccinations
