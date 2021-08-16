COVID-19: HKPR reports 9 new cases over weekend; more than 73% eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday afternoon.

The new cases included six in the City of Kawartha Lakes, two in Northumberland County, and one in Haliburton County.

The overall number of active cases for the health unit increased to 17, up from 15 reported on Friday.

There are 10 active cases in the Kawarthas (up one since Friday), six in Northumberland County (unchanged) and one in Haliburton County (one more).

The health unit’s 2,214 cumulative resolved cases (five more since Friday) make up approximately 96.5 per cent of the health unit’s 2,294 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of variant cases increased by one to 844 since Friday. Total variant cases include 458 in the Kawarthas (one more) with 347 in Northumberland County and 39 in Haliburton County (both unchanged).

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate update issued Mondays, the health unit reports the data:

Residents age 12 and over: 80.4 per cent have received one dose (up from 79.8 on Aug. 9); 73.4 per cent are fully vaccinated — first and second dose (up from 71.2 per cent)

Residents age 18 and over: 81.2 per have received one dose (up from 80.6); 74.8 per cent are fully vaccinated (up from 72.7 per cent).

To date, 138,174 residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose (an additional 1,046 since Aug. 9); 126,109 residents have received two doses (an additional 3,757 people since Aug. 9).

Story continues below advertisement

Last week the health unit announced its mass immunization clinic sites in Cobourg, Minden, Fenelon Falls and Campbellford will end on Friday, Sept. 3. The health unit intends to focus on offering mobile and pop-up clinics.

Between now and Sept. 3, walk-ins and appointments will continue to be offered at the sites. Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are available at these clinics.

Ross Memorial Hospital will be ending its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 27. Until then, the site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on-site for individuals age 12 and up (youth aged 12-17 would receive a Pfizer shot only).

Anyone with vaccination appointments booked later than Aug. 27 at the LEX needs to move up their appointments or just arrive on-site in advance of that date. Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment. Visit the health unit’s website for a list of other clinics and pharmacies offering the vaccine.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

Story continues below advertisement

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

Other data:

High-risk contacts: 62, up from 43 reported on Friday.

219,199 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88 (unchanged since Wednesday). There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported no admitted COVID-19 patients on Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County, and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Advertisement