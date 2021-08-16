Parent fined $880 for allegedly sending child experiencing COVID symptoms to Vaughan daycare

Send this page to someone via email

York Region Public Health says a parent has been charged after the health unit alleges a child who was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms was sent to a daycare in Vaughan.

The local public health unit said the region’s medical officer of health issued a Section 22 Class Order for the incident, which occurred on Aug. 3.

“In this situation, the individual sent their child to a child care centre while the child was experiencing symptoms and would not have passed the daily COVID-19 Screening Tool,” York Region Public Health said in a statement.

The parent, who is a Vaughan resident, was charged $770 plus a victim surcharge fee totalling $880, the public health unit said.

As a result, 15 children at the daycare tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff member as of Friday afternoon, York Region Public Health said.

The local public health unit would not confirm the exact child care centre where the transmission occurred but on the province’s website for COVID-19 cases among licensed child care centres, Tiny Treasures Learning and Child Care Centre in Vaughan is listed as having 16 cases among children and one staff case which was updated Monday morning.

“If you or anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you must stay home until a negative test is received and symptoms are improving for at least 24 hours; if the individual is not tested, then individuals must isolate for 10 days,” a statement from the local public health unit read.

Since the Section 22 Class Order was issued back in early March, there have been 129 inspections and investigations conducted by York Region Public Health with 18 charges laid for non-compliance.

