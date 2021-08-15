Trudeau announces Canadians will go to the polls to elect the 44th Canadian Parliament

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA _ By launching the federal election campaign, Justin Trudeau offered the argument of the pandemic on Sunday morning to justify his gesture.

“This is a historic moment and you have your say,” said the Liberal leader.

“Whether it is to continue our vaccination efforts or to support people until the end of this crisis, all Canadians must choose how we will end our fight against COVID-19, and how we will rebuild better “, continued Mr. Trudeau as he left Rideau Hall.

He gave the example of his government’s decision to impose vaccination on all federal public servants and on anyone who takes a train or a plane in the country.

“Not everyone agrees,” he said. “And not all political parties agree. So Canadians should be able to express their point of view.”

Opposition parties are already accusing him of calling an election as the country has entered the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to them, Mr. Trudeau judges, by political calculation, that the time is right to assure him the majority which escaped him in 2019.

The campaign will be short: the minimum duration of five weeks and the ballot will take place on September 20.

Mr. Trudeau needs to win the vote in at least 170 ridings to get that majority.

Right now, there are 155 Liberals in the House, 119 Conservatives, 32 Bloc, 24 New Democrats, two Greens and five Independents. One seat is vacant.

Polls show that neither Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives nor Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats have enough voter support to form a government.

Mr. O’Toole was to offer his press briefing in Ottawa as soon as Mr. Trudeau’s was over. The Conservative leader does it in a studio set up by his party to conduct virtual events, given the pandemic. He also announces, for the end of the day on Sunday, “a virtual public meeting, by telephone in Quebec” from this studio.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet and Mr. Singh organize their first media outings of the campaign in Montreal parks. And both will be at the pride march in Montreal in the afternoon.

