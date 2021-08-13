SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Some Parkland County residents told to prepare for possible evacuation because of wildfire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 9:01 pm
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. View image in full screen
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. Credit: Alberta Emergency Alert

An emergency alert was issued at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday because of a “new, active wildfire” burning about five kilometres west of the community of Horen, Alta.

Parkland County said the fire is burning in the area of Township Road 522 and Range Road 63. Officials said the fire is “burning in a southeastern direction.”

“Fire services are on scene,” the county said. “Please avoid the area.

“If you live near the fire location, be prepared for possible evacuation.”

Horen is located about 95 kilometres west of downtown Edmonton.

More to come…

Watch below: Some Global News videos about wildfires and wildfire risk in Alberta.

