Grass fire prompts closure of Highway 1 near Canmore

A grassfire burning near Canmore, Alta., has led to the closure of part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to Canmore Fire Rescue, the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at Deadman’s Flats as of 5:20 p.m.

By 6:50 p.m., the westbound lanes were also closed.

Canmore RCMP advising travel not recommended on Hwy1 near Deadman's Flats, east of Canmore, due to grass fire along the highway. EB Hwy1 btwn BowValleyTr & Hwy1X is closed. (6:24pm) #ABRoads #BanffNP — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 14, 2021

“Given initial reports, our Incident Commander has requested additional resources from AB Forestry and a water tender from Kananaskis FD,” Canmore Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

In photos and videos sent to Global News and posted to social media, large plumes of smoke could be seen wafting across the highway as traffic drove through.

The Canmore Firefighters Association said just after 6 p.m. that crews were circling the town of Canmore, preparing to drop water and flame retardant material.

View image in full screen A large plume of smoke is seen coming from a grass fire along Highway 1 near Canmore, Atla., on Friday, Aug. 13. Courtesy: Gordana Jacimovic

According to the RCMP, the call about the fire first came in at about 4:30 p.m., and RCMP as well as firefighters are at the scene fighting the flames from both the ground and air.

“Highway 1 eastbound is blocked from Bow Valley Trail to Highway 1x. The public is asked to avoid the area,” police said.

“(The) Canmore RCMP investigation is ongoing.”

At about 6:15 p.m., Canmore Fire Rescue said the highway closure was causing traffic to back up as far as the Parks Canada gate outside of Banff.

“Please consider delaying or postponing your journey east of Banff.”

There are significant EB traffic jams on #Hwy1 and surrounding roads in and around Canmore, stretching back to the Banff National Park gates. Please consider delaying or postponing your journey east of Banff. #ABRoads — Canmore Fire Rescue (@CanmoreFireRes) August 14, 2021

The Canmore Firefighters Association on Facebook said that crews from Kananaskis, Canmore, Exhaw and provincial resources were responding to the blaze.