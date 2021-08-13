B.C. wildfire officials hold an unexpected Friday afternoon press conference

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s wildfire officials are holding an impromptu Friday afternoon press conference.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Rick Manwaring, deputy minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development, will speak at 3:45 p.m.

That will be broadcast on BC1, live above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

It is unclear at this time exactly what will be discussed but there are concerns and tensions around B.C. heading into another hot and dry weekend.

On Thursday, the entire community of Logan Lake, about 2,000 people, was ordered to leave their homes immediately due to the Tremont Creek wildfire burning just five kilometres away.

Environment Canada said a heat wave gripping much of southern and coastal B.C. should ease by Sunday and could be replaced by showers in some areas.

However, the shift in weather could bring lightning and could ignite more fires.

The Tremont Creek wildfire is 38,000 hectares in size.

Another fire of concern continues to be the White Rock Lake fire, burning 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon. It is massive at 58,000 hectares and gusty winds are expected this weekend, which could cause it to grow and hamper the efforts of the BC Wildfire crews.

The Sparks Lake wildfire remains the biggest in the province, at 70,976 hectares, but it is not as threatening as some of the other blazes.

Crews are battling about 270 wildfires around B.C. but more help is on the way.

Quebec’s forest fire protection agency says a contingent of firefighters will arrive in Abbotsford on Sunday.

The agency says the 153-person team includes 140 firefighters and is the largest-ever deployment of Quebec’s resources outside that province.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

—With files from The Canadian Press