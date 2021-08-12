SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Entire community of Logan Lake B.C. ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 7:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Resident captures smoke billowing from Tremont Creek wildfire in BC' Resident captures smoke billowing from Tremont Creek wildfire in BC
Firefighters worked to contain the Tremont Creek wildfire burning in British Columbia as officials said the blaze spread to over 27,600 hectares on August 4. The fire can be seen burning at Tunkwa Provincial Park in this footage posted to Facebook by Chris Hamilton on August 3 – Aug 5, 2021

The entire community of Logan Lake, B.C., in the Southern Interior, has been ordered to evacuate Thursday afternoon due to immediate danger from a nearby wildfire.

This order affects about 2,000 residents and they have been told they need to leave immediately. They were previously under an evacuation alert.

Residents have been told there are no accommodations in nearby Ashcroft or Merritt so they are being told to go to Chilliwack, which is over two hours away.

The issue is the Tremont Creek Wildfire, burning nearby.

It is 36,411 hectares in size and out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service said it conducted controlled ignitions on Wednesday on the east flank, between the fire perimeter and Tunkwa Lake Road in the Mt. Savona area.

But Wednesday evening, the fire challenged those guards and increased fire activity resulted in the fire escaping containment lines in some areas east of Leighton Lake.

The fire has experienced significant growth in the past 24 hours and considerable spread to the south prompted the evacuation order.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond with ground crews, heavy equipment and aerial resources including helicopters, water skimmers and airtankers. Continued hot, dry conditions and gusting winds are expected to persist for the next 48 hours.

