Case of Halifax youth accused of online extremism shifted to restorative justice

Send this page to someone via email

The case against a Halifax youth accused of being part of an extremist group has been referred to the province’s restorative justice system now that four of five charges against the teen have been withdrawn.

Halifax police in October said there was evidence the 16-year-old was part of the violent online group 764, whose members coerce children into harming themselves and engaging in sexual acts on camera.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But in January, all but one of the charges were withdrawn.

At the time, Crown attorney Terry Nickerson said the prosecution had withdrawn charges related to inciting hatred, making obscene material and one count each of accessing and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Nickerson said there was no realistic prospect of convictions on those charges.

On Thursday, it was decided in court that the remaining charge of possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material would be referred to the restorative justice program, which focuses on imposing conditions aimed at rehabilitation.

Story continues below advertisement

Successful completion of the program typically results in charges being withdrawn.