B.C. records a staggering new 717 COVID-19 cases, the highest since early May

B.C. recorded a whopping 717 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, which is the highest daily case count since early May.

More than half, 376, of the new cases are in the Interior Health region.

There were also 140 new cases in Fraser Health, 101 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 60 in Northern Health, 40 in Island Health and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

Back on May 7, B.C. recorded 722 new cases.

This brings B.C.’s total cases to 155,079 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported. That total remains at 1,779.

There were 82 people in hospital with the illness, which is one more since Thursday.

Six more people were admitted to the ICU, bringing that total to 39.

There remain 4,277 active cases in B.C.

As of Friday, 82.4 per cent (3,818,952) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 72. per cent (3,337,348) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.2 per cent (3,599,872) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 73.6 per cent (3,183,232) received their second dose.

The province announced Thursday that everyone who works in long-term care and assisted living must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This will apply to all licenced facilities, and every staff member, including volunteers, must have both shots by Oct. 12. It will be a condition of employment.

Meanwhile, some event organizers in B.C. are considering asking attendees for proof of vaccination in order to gain entry. The Vancouver Canucks have said it has not ruled it out as a criterion to attend games.

Earlier on Friday, the federal government announced vaccinations will be mandatory for all federal workers by this fall.

The requirement will extend to travellers on commercial flights, interprovincial passenger trains and cruise ships.

However, testing and screening measures will be put in place for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

