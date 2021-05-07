Menu

Health

B.C.’s COVID cases jump again, to 722, as province’s death total passes 1,600

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 6:50 pm
Traffic is light below a sign on the highway approaching the BC Ferries Victoria (Swartz Bay) terminal in North Saanich , British Columbia, Canada on Vancouver Island warning of essential travel only due to Covid-19 on May 1, 2021. Non-essential travel in BC is being restricted between three regional zones to try and curb the spread of Covid-19. View image in full screen
Traffic is light below a sign on the highway approaching the BC Ferries Victoria (Swartz Bay) terminal in North Saanich , British Columbia, Canada on Vancouver Island warning of essential travel only due to Covid-19 on May 1, 2021. Non-essential travel in BC is being restricted between three regional zones to try and curb the spread of Covid-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

B.C. recorded another 722 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 134,341 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Another seven people have died from the virus, bringing that total to 1,602.

There remain 445 people in hospital — a decrease of 12 since Thursday — but three more people are in the intensive care unit, for a total of 157.

B.C. has 6,757 active cases of the virus.

Comparing to earlier in the week, the number of cases jumped up slightly on Friday, with the previous 48 hours showing lower case numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One COVID-19 death, 694 new cases as B.C. hits 2 million vaccine doses administered

On Thursday, B.C. reported one new COVID-19 death and 694 new cases, and a day earlier, 572 new cases — the lowest total since March 20 — along with no new deaths.

