B.C.’s COVID cases jump again, to 722, as province’s death total passes 1,600

B.C. recorded another 722 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 134,341 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Another seven people have died from the virus, bringing that total to 1,602.

There remain 445 people in hospital — a decrease of 12 since Thursday — but three more people are in the intensive care unit, for a total of 157.

B.C. has 6,757 active cases of the virus.

Comparing to earlier in the week, the number of cases jumped up slightly on Friday, with the previous 48 hours showing lower case numbers.

On Thursday, B.C. reported one new COVID-19 death and 694 new cases, and a day earlier, 572 new cases — the lowest total since March 20 — along with no new deaths.