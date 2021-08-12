COVID-19: Some B.C. events consider requiring proof of vaccination to attend

Send this page to someone via email

It has been months since British Columbians have been able to attend gatherings with large groups of people, such as professional sports games and live music events.

And as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province and the Delta variant remaining a concern, some event organizers are looking at asking attendees to show their vaccination status.

The Phillips Brewing and Malting Company in Victoria is hosting an event in September where there will be two days of music and beer.

But they are asking attendees to be fully vaccinated and will require proof of vaccination when entering the venue.

“We’re just asking people to (show their vaccination cards), we’re not collecting data or anything,” owner Matt Phillips said, adding that they’ve gotten phone calls and messages from people who oppose policy.

“People feel their rights are being violated, but the way we look at it is we just want to provide a safe environment.”

He said they are hoping Stage 4 of the province’s COVID-19 restrictions will be in place by then, which means dancing will be allowed.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that businesses can and should make decisions around vaccine requirements for the safety of their customers and staff.

“If you choose not to be immunized, then you don’t necessarily have the right to go into a higher risk environment with a bunch of people who have been immunized and are protected,” she said.

The BC Lions Football Club told Global News it will not require proof of vaccination for entry, but encourages everyone to get the shot.

The Vancouver Canucks organization said it has not made any final decisions on proof of vaccination yet, but are “definitely exploring” the possibility.

On Wednesday, True North Sports and Entertainment in Winnipeg announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, event staff and guests at its venues, which includes all Winnipeg Jets games.