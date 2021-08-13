Menu

Crime

Careless driving charges laid in May fatal crash south of Woodstock, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 13, 2021 9:57 am
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Oxford County OPP have laid careless driving charges against a Norwich woman, more than two months after a fatal two-vehicle crash south of Woodstock, Ont.

Police say Betty McCullough, 68, is charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and careless driving causing death in connection with the May 28 crash.

A pick-up truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Curries Road and Middletown Line around 3:50 p.m. on May 28, investigators said in early June.

OPP, Norwich Fire Services and Oxford County EMS responded.

One occupant of the pick-up truck was ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital with serious injuries. A second person in the truck was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries. Teunis van Velthuizen, 25, of Otterville, died in hospital on May 30.

Police said the driver of the SUV was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

— with files from Global News’ Jake Jeffrey.

