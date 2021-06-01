One dead after crash south of Woodstock, Ont. on Friday

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon south of Woodstock that had seriously injured three people.
A pick-up truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Curries Road and Middletown Line around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, investigators say.
OPP, Norwich Fire Services and Oxford County EMS responded.
One occupant of the pick-up truck was ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital with serious injuries. A second person in the truck was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries. That person died in hospital on Sunday.
Police say the driver of the SUV was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.
