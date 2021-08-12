Menu

Canada

London police continue to probe cause of fatal crash at Glanworth and Wonderland

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 12, 2021 5:39 pm
London police continue to probe cause of fatal crash at Glanworth and Wonderland - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London police are continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal two-vehicle collision in the city’s southwest Wednesday that sent three people to hospital, including one who later died.

The crash occurred around 1:22 p.m. at the intersection of Glanworth Drive and Wonderland Road South.

Details remain limited, however police said three adults were transported from the scene by paramedics to hospital.

The 85-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was later pronounced dead, police said, adding that their family has asked that they not be publicly identified.

An elderly female passenger was taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition as of Thursday, police said.

The male driver of the other involved vehicle has since been discharged.

In a brief statement, police said they thanked members of the public who had stopped to help in the aftermath of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagFatal Crash tagLondon Police tagFatal Collision tagLondon Police Service tagWonderland Road tagsouthwest london tagglanworth drive taginvstigation tag

