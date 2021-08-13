Stores get ready for 20th annual Free Comic Book Day to encourage a love of reading

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, but the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day is a go for this Saturday, for readers and comic lovers alike.

Those looking for something to do on Saturday might want to consider checking our their local comic book store.

Aug. 14 is Free Comic Book Day, an annual tradition that is celebrating 20 years of encouraging the love of comics.

“There are comics that are specially published for Free Comic Book Day and they are given away to get people into the stores,” La Mood Comics owner, Gord Mood told Global News.

“It’s not for collectors, although sometimes they turn into collector’s items by accident, they are specifically to get people to read and to enjoy the reading of comics.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mood said there will be a few safety measures in place due to the pandemic, including limiting the number of people in the store to 25 and ensuring everyone stays organized in a line.

“I think every store will be limiting the number of people that can come in, but we are going to be still trying to do it timely and effectively.”

“It’s a great initiative, it was successful from the beginning and continues to be but today we have issues of COVID,” Mood said.

LA Mood Comics is located at 100 Kellogg’s Lane and doors will open Saturday for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mood said the day will go until they close or until the free books run out.