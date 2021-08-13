Paramedics pick up seriously injured gunshot victim in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Someone suffering from a gunshot wound was picked up by paramedics in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night and taken to hospital, according to Calgary EMS.

An EMS spokesperson said the victim was seriously injured but expected to survive being shot.

They did not provide details about the victim other than to say he is a male. EMS also did not say if the man was found in a building or outside.

They said the victim was picked up in the 2600 block of 16 Avenue S.E. at about 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Person in hospital after reported shooting in southeast Calgary: EMS

Police were spotted at the scene and had taped off an area. Global News has reached out to police for more information about what happened.

Advertisement

Related News Arrest made in connection with December shooting in Cranston