Arrest made in connection with December shooting in Cranston

Calgary police have charged a man eight months after a shooting that sent another man to hospital with critical injuries.

Shots were fired at a home on Cranston Park S.E. in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2020.

A short while later, 911 received a call about a man who’d been shot and was in need of help along Cranston Drive S.E.

Investigators believe the man found on Cranston Drive was injured in the incident on Cranston Park, and that he tried to get himself to the hospital.

Police performed first aid on the man until paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital.

On Thursday, police said 19-year-old Jason Marc Leduc was arrested and charged with several offences, including:

Aggravated assault

Discharge of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

“It is believed the suspect and victim involved in this shooting were known to each other,” police said.

As police continue to investigate what led to the shooting, investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.