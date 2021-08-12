Menu

Crime

Arrest made in connection with December shooting in Cranston

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police believe Cranston shooting was targeted' Calgary police believe Cranston shooting was targeted
There are new details about a shooting in Calgary that sent one man to hospital. As Michael King reports, neighbours say the victim tried to get help before emergency crews arrived. – Dec 7, 2020

Calgary police have charged a man eight months after a shooting that sent another man to hospital with critical injuries.

Shots were fired at a home on Cranston Park S.E. in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2020.

A short while later, 911 received a call about a man who’d been shot and was in need of help along Cranston Drive S.E.

Read more: Man injured in Calgary shooting tried to drive himself to hospital: police

Investigators believe the man found on Cranston Drive was injured in the incident on Cranston Park, and that he tried to get himself to the hospital.

Police performed first aid on the man until paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital.

On Thursday, police said 19-year-old Jason Marc Leduc was arrested and charged with several offences, including:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Discharge of a firearm
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

“It is believed the suspect and victim involved in this shooting were known to each other,” police said.

As police continue to investigate what led to the shooting, investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

