Crime

Person in hospital after reported shooting in southeast Calgary: EMS

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 12:50 am
A file photo of a police vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of a police vehicle. File/Global News

Calgary EMS said paramedics were called to a reported shooting in southeast Calgary on Monday night and while they did not find a victim at the scene, they later confirmed someone was taken to a hospital by a bystander.

EMS told Global News that paramedics were called to the area of 17 Avenue and 35 Street S.E. at 8:42 p.m. They did not provide details about the victim, their condition or what happened to them.

According to EMS, the victim was taken to hospital by a bystander before they arrived.

Police taped off an alley in the area where paramedics arrived. Global News has reached out to police for information about what happened.

