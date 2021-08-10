Person in hospital after reported shooting in southeast Calgary: EMS

Calgary EMS said paramedics were called to a reported shooting in southeast Calgary on Monday night and while they did not find a victim at the scene, they later confirmed someone was taken to a hospital by a bystander.

EMS told Global News that paramedics were called to the area of 17 Avenue and 35 Street S.E. at 8:42 p.m. They did not provide details about the victim, their condition or what happened to them.

According to EMS, the victim was taken to hospital by a bystander before they arrived.

Police taped off an alley in the area where paramedics arrived. Global News has reached out to police for information about what happened.

Advertisement