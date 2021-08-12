Menu

News

Body found in Lake Ontario confirmed to be Toronto man who went missing in Niagara River

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted August 12, 2021 2:50 pm
Emergency crews searching the Niagara River after a pair of Toronto residents went into the water on Aug. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews searching the Niagara River after a pair of Toronto residents went into the water on Aug. 1, 2021. Joseph Burd / Global News

A body found in the waters of Lake Ontario near Niagara-on-the-Lake has been identified as a Toronto man who went missing in the Niagara River earlier this month.

Niagara Regional Police say a fisherman called 911 and reported seeing the man’s body floating in the lake between the Niagara River and the Welland Canal on Aug. 5.

The body was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a postmortem and positive identification.

Read more: Police say body of male found by fisherman in Lake Ontario

On Thursday, police confirmed that the body belonged to a 27-year-old Toronto man who was swept away in the fast-moving current of the Niagara River several days earlier.

Trending Stories

Investigators say he and a 22-year-old Toronto woman had been hiking in the Niagara Glen with a group of friends on Aug. 1 when they went into the river and began to struggle in the rapids.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was pulled from the water in critical condition and was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play in their deaths and are not releasing their identities.

