Body found in Lake Ontario confirmed to be Toronto man who went missing in Niagara River

A body found in the waters of Lake Ontario near Niagara-on-the-Lake has been identified as a Toronto man who went missing in the Niagara River earlier this month.

Niagara Regional Police say a fisherman called 911 and reported seeing the man’s body floating in the lake between the Niagara River and the Welland Canal on Aug. 5.

The body was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a postmortem and positive identification.

On Thursday, police confirmed that the body belonged to a 27-year-old Toronto man who was swept away in the fast-moving current of the Niagara River several days earlier.

Investigators say he and a 22-year-old Toronto woman had been hiking in the Niagara Glen with a group of friends on Aug. 1 when they went into the river and began to struggle in the rapids.

The woman was pulled from the water in critical condition and was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play in their deaths and are not releasing their identities.