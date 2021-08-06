Menu

Canada

Police say body of male found by fisherman in Lake Ontario

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted August 6, 2021 2:13 pm
Niagara Regional Police say the body of a male has been found in Lake Ontario, between the Niagara River and Welland Canal. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say the body of a male has been found in Lake Ontario, between the Niagara River and Welland Canal. Global News

Police say a body has been recovered from Lake Ontario, near Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they received a 911 call late Thursday afternoon from a fisherman, who called after spotting a body in the water from his boat.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the NRPS Marine Unit responded to the location, between the Welland Canal and the Niagara River, where the body of a male was recovered.

Read more: 1 person dead, another missing after swim in Niagara River

The body has been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a postmortem and positive identification.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to call NRPS at 905-688-4111, ext. 1022200.

