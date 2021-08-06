Police say body of male found by fisherman in Lake Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a body has been recovered from Lake Ontario, near Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they received a 911 call late Thursday afternoon from a fisherman, who called after spotting a body in the water from his boat.

Media Release – Body Recovered in Lake Ontario Near Niagara on the Lake https://t.co/p0JgaLAYH9 pic.twitter.com/mJl6yDyDvp — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) August 6, 2021

The Canadian Coast Guard and the NRPS Marine Unit responded to the location, between the Welland Canal and the Niagara River, where the body of a male was recovered.

The body has been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a postmortem and positive identification.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to call NRPS at 905-688-4111, ext. 1022200.