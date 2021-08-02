Menu

Canada

1 person dead, another missing after swim in Niagara River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2021 7:20 am
A Niagara Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Niagara Regional Police vehicle. Don Mitchell / Global News

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Niagara Regional Police say a woman is dead and a man is missing after they went for a Sunday afternoon swim in the Niagara River.

Police say the two, both in their 20s, had been hiking with friends from the Greater Toronto Area when they entered the river, which has strong currents.

A 911 call came in around 5:00 p.m. about swimmers in distress near the Niagara Glen, and officers later pulled a Toronto woman from the water in critical condition.

Read more: Ontario man drowns in Alberta lake during Ironman triathlon

Police say the officers tried to resuscitate her before EMS personnel rushed her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

Investigators say the man had tried to help the woman when he saw she was in trouble but disappeared under the water. A shoreline search for him will resume this morning.

The names of the two victims were not immediately released.

Click to play video: 'Devastated Montreal family speaks out following teen’s drowning' Devastated Montreal family speaks out following teen’s drowning
Devastated Montreal family speaks out following teen’s drowning – Jul 22, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
