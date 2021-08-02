1 person dead, another missing after swim in Niagara River

Send this page to someone via email

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Niagara Regional Police say a woman is dead and a man is missing after they went for a Sunday afternoon swim in the Niagara River.

Police say the two, both in their 20s, had been hiking with friends from the Greater Toronto Area when they entered the river, which has strong currents.

A 911 call came in around 5:00 p.m. about swimmers in distress near the Niagara Glen, and officers later pulled a Toronto woman from the water in critical condition.

Police say the officers tried to resuscitate her before EMS personnel rushed her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man had tried to help the woman when he saw she was in trouble but disappeared under the water. A shoreline search for him will resume this morning.

The names of the two victims were not immediately released.

