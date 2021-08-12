SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 7 new cases, active total now above 20

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 2:10 pm
COVID-19: N.S. reports 7 new cases, active total now above 20 - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries on Thursday.

Five of the cases are in Central Zone and are related to travel. The province said, “three of these cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of Panorama data.”

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

READ MORE: N.S. top doctor urging families to vaccinate kids 12 and older before school year

One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 24 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in ICU.

Trending Stories

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,888 tests the day before.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?' Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?
Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?

As of Wednesday, 1,403,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 657,205 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,176 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,125 resolved cases.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagNova Scotia tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers