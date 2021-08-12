COVID-19: N.S. reports 7 new cases, active total now above 20

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries on Thursday.

Five of the cases are in Central Zone and are related to travel. The province said, “three of these cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of Panorama data.”

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

READ MORE: N.S. top doctor urging families to vaccinate kids 12 and older before school year

One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 24 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,888 tests the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine? Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?

As of Wednesday, 1,403,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 657,205 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,176 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,125 resolved cases.