21 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 4 patients in hospital

COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are on the rise in Ottawa, according to the latest update from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest single-day increase in new infections since mid-June.

The number of active cases in the city also jumped to 97 in the past day.

There are now four people in hospital with COVID-19, up from two the day before, with one patient still in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

There are still two COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing in Ottawa, both affecting child-care centres.

There have been 84 confirmed cases of the more-transmissible Delta variant in Ottawa to date, with 37 of those cases coming in the past 30 days. The Alpha variant, once considered the dominant strain in Ottawa, accounted for only nine cases over the same period.

No deaths have yet been attributed to a Delta variant case in Ottawa.

