SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

21 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 4 patients in hospital

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 12:35 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths related to the virus on Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths related to the virus on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are on the rise in Ottawa, according to the latest update from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest single-day increase in new infections since mid-June.

The number of active cases in the city also jumped to 97 in the past day.

Read more: Low COVID-19 vaccine uptake in vulnerable Ottawa neighbourhoods blamed on barriers

There are now four people in hospital with COVID-19, up from two the day before, with one patient still in the intensive care unit.

Trending Stories

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

There are still two COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing in Ottawa, both affecting child-care centres.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 84 confirmed cases of the more-transmissible Delta variant in Ottawa to date, with 37 of those cases coming in the past 30 days. The Alpha variant, once considered the dominant strain in Ottawa, accounted for only nine cases over the same period.

No deaths have yet been attributed to a Delta variant case in Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'Quebec officials explain decision to eliminate classroom bubbles amid Delta variant spread' Quebec officials explain decision to eliminate classroom bubbles amid Delta variant spread
Quebec officials explain decision to eliminate classroom bubbles amid Delta variant spread
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagDelta variant tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa delta variant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers