Low COVID-19 vaccine uptake in vulnerable Ottawa neighbourhoods blamed on barriers

Ottawa’s most vulnerable communities — those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic — are also largely reporting the lowest rates of vaccination, the local public health unit said as the city announced a new strategy to remove barriers for those still in need of a shot.

Ottawa Public Health on Wednesday released a neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood snapshot of vaccination rates for those aged 12 and older as of Aug. 2, showing the stark disparities in vaccination rates across the nation’s capital.

While communities such as Vars, Stittsville and Cumberland report single-dose vaccination rates of around 90 per cent, fewer than 70 per cent of residents in areas including Fitzroy, Overbrook and Bayshore have so far received at least an initial shot.

Across Ottawa at this time, 83 per cent of residents had received at least one dose and 72.5 per cent had received both.

Multiple communities also showed double-dose vaccination rates in the low-50 per cent range, with Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont reporting 46.2 per cent of its eligible population were fully vaccinated as of Aug. 2.

Many of the communities reporting low vaccination rates were also highlighted as high-risk communities that were prioritized for shots early in the rollout, a strategy that Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said helped to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in these neighbourhoods.

These areas were chosen based on socio-economic status and high rates of COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.

Low vaccination rates in these communities can’t be solely attributed to hesitancy, OPH said in a statement accompanying the data. The health unit pointed to long-standing structural issues in Ottawa’s health-care system as a root cause of the inequities.

Many of the same factors that have seen disadvantaged communities suffer greater impacts in the COVID-19 pandemic — called the social determinants of health — are also limiting access to vaccines.

These include a lack of reliable transportation to clinics, an inability to take time off work to get the shot, and a lack of available resources in their language.

There are issues at the societal level as well, OPH said. Black, Indigenous and other racialized communities often have poor trust in health care related to a history of systemic racism in the field.

OPH said the effect of rapidly evolving or unclear information about vaccines, combined with the spread of regular misinformation, can breed further mistrust about the effects of the shot.

OPH and its neighbourhood partners are now setting up community hubs in four of these neighbourhoods in an attempt to further reduce the barriers in accessing the vaccine.

Through the hubs, mobile clinics and pop-up options available to workplace, community and faith leaders, the health unit is looking to vaccinate 37,000 residents living in high-risk neighbourhoods as part of its city-wide vaccination goal of 90 per cent.

The four new vaccine hubs will be open for walk-ins at the following locations, days and times:

AMA Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m to 7 p.m.

Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m to 7 p.m. Heatherington Family Centre, 1495 Heatherington Rd.

Monday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bayshore Community Building, 175 Woodbridge Cres.

Monday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Foster Farm Community Centre, 1065 Ramsey Cres.

Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

